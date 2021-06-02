Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas union ensures plant workers receive proper pay in wake cyberattack, shutting down Cactus meatpacking plant

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT
CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - The union is calling on JBS to work with state and federal leaders to resolve a cyberattack, that affects more than 25,000 JBS meatpacking workers nationwide, including cactus beef workers.

As a result of the breach, the JBS Cactus Beef Plant was shut down today, along with other facilities across the country.

The United Food and commercial workers international union president released a statement,

Urging JBS to ensure the workers receive their contractually guaranteed pay as these plant shutdowns continue.

He’s also calling for action to ensure JBS meatpacking workers can get back on the job and continue to keep the food supply secure as the pandemic continues.

“As the union for JBS meatpacking workers across the country, UFCW is pleased JBS is working around the clock to resolve this and UFCW urging JBS to ensure that all of its meatpacking workers receive their contractually guaranteed pay as these plant shutdowns continue,” says UFCW International President Marc Perrone. “UFCW is calling on JBS to work with state and federal leaders to help get JBS meatpacking workers back on the job as soon as possible so these essential workers can continue to keep our country’s food supply fully operational and secure as this pandemic continues.”

The cyber attack could impact your grocery bill, as JBS is the world’s largest meat processing company.

The company’s five biggest plants here in the U.S that handles more than 22,000 cattle a day.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

