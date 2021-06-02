Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 80s. There’s a low chance we could see an isolated shower or thundershower today, with the greatest chances being in Deep East Texas. This evening temperatures cool into the 70s, and overnight we drop down into the mid 60s.

Highs for Thursday in the low 80s as well, with mostly cloudy skies and slightly high rain chances. By the time we get to Friday and the weekend, rain chances are at 50% with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers and thundershowers possible through the weekend into early next week. Highs consistently in the low 80s, and morning lows in the upper 60s.

