Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today, Slight chance rain

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Starting out with mild temperatures in the 60s and partly to mostly cloudy skies.  Today looks pretty nice with only a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.  Most of East Texas will be dry today with temperatures reaching the lower 80s this afternoon.  Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s and back to the lower 80s by tomorrow afternoon.  A slightly better chance for thunderstorms Thursday, but activity still looks to remain fairly isolated.  Chances for rain will increase by the end of the week and continue off an on through the weekend.

