Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room

Theresa Balboa
Theresa Balboa((Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - A woman has been charged after the body of a child was found in a Jasper motel room.

According to KTRK in Houston, Theresa Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence after a body believed to be that of a missing boy from Houston was found. Balboa is the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

Olson was reported missing on May 27, but authorities say he may have gone missing weeks ago, as no one in the child’s circle of family can agree upon the last time he was seen. KTRK reports an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led police to the discovery of the body Tuesday night at a Best Western motel in Jasper. HPD Assistant Chief of Criminal Investigations Command Heather Morris said Jasper police contacted Balboa at the motel and eventually discovered the body of a young child. She was taken into custody and is in the Jasper County Jail.

KTRK says while Houston Police believe the body belongs to Samuel, medical examiners will determine whether it is the missing boy.

RELATED: Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
A cyber attack will affect operations at the Pilgrim’s plant in Nacogdoches, the chicken...
Pilgrim’s affected by cyber attack on parent company
Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado in connection with the armed robbery of an area game...
Lufkin police arrest Hudson man accused of robbing Golden Dragon game room
Source: KLTRE Staff
East Texas car lot inventory down due to computer chip shortage

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
WebXtra: Aerial view of high water in Sam Rayburn Reservoir
WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
The City of Nacogdoches will hold a special public forum for input on their developing...
WebXtra: Comprehensive plan forum
Saturday, June 12, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in downtown Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches Blueberry Festival planning crew shares fun activities not to miss at event