City of Lufkin advances emergency preparation plans for future disasters

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is taking another step toward implementing additional emergency plans after the winter storms earlier this year.

Though one more round of approval must take place this week, the Lufkin City Council agreed on first reading to purchase equipment and construction for emergency usage.

Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin says those items include a lube skid and grader blades.

“Heavy equipment that will help remove ice and snow from the roadways, as well as a wood chipper in the aftermath and cleanup,” she said. “All of the equipment discussed will help the city be better prepared in the event of another storm, whether it’s an ice storm or another hurricane, a tornado, these items will help us in the future and make things easier for us to respond.”

The City seeks construction of a storage building to hold generators, as well.

“Basically housing around our generators that would put them inside of a building to protect from the elements so that the temperature, in the event of an ice storm, they wouldn’t be as cold,” Pebsworth said. “But this helps us in other disaster scenarios like a hurricane, for example.”

The items and construction totals around $101,000. Pebsworth said the City plans to fund these projects with unexpected funding from sales tax revenues which are up around 16 percent the first five months of this year.

“That allowed up to potentially secure the purchase of these items inside of this budget year; that way we’re not forecasting into the future,” she said.

The Lufkin City Council will need to approve purchases on a second reading. The next council meeting is set for June 15.

