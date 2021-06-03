Congressman Cuellar and other lawmakers tour border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Migrant holding facilities and processing centers are once again in the spotlight as Texas lawmakers spent the day seeing firsthand the latest in the migrant surge.

Congressman Henry Cuellar along with Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Tony Gonzalez, and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema made the trek down to Donna, Texas to tour the temporary processing center, an emergency intake site, and the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge.

This comes weeks after the lawmakers introduced the Bipartisan Border Solution Act, which is a response to the surge in migrants coming across the southern border.

