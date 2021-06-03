First Alert: Heavy downpours likely in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - After a one-day hiatus from the wet weather, we are already seeing it return to the southern parts of East Texas on this Thursday afternoon.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Lows will drop to near 70-degrees.

Once we get into Friday and beyond, rain chances will jump up into the likely category as a slow-moving area of low pressure in central Texas will provide ample lift in the atmosphere to drench many of us over the weekend and continue into early next week. Since this low-pressure system is cutoff from the main flow of the jet stream, it will not move very much from day-to-day, which is why rain chances will be in the 70% range each day, drenching many communities on several occasions from now through at least the middle of next week.

The one big silver lining to the added cloud cover and pockets of heavy rainfall in the days ahead is the cooler than normal temperatures that will be in place. With highs topping out in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s, that is well below average for the early part of June.

Rainfall amounts look to average two-to-four inches over the next seven days, with isolated higher amounts certainly in play.

