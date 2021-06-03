Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Heavy downpours likely in the days ahead

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - After a one-day hiatus from the wet weather, we are already seeing it return to the southern parts of East Texas on this Thursday afternoon.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Lows will drop to near 70-degrees.

Once we get into Friday and beyond, rain chances will jump up into the likely category as a slow-moving area of low pressure in central Texas will provide ample lift in the atmosphere to drench many of us over the weekend and continue into early next week. Since this low-pressure system is cutoff from the main flow of the jet stream, it will not move very much from day-to-day, which is why rain chances will be in the 70% range each day, drenching many communities on several occasions from now through at least the middle of next week.

The one big silver lining to the added cloud cover and pockets of heavy rainfall in the days ahead is the cooler than normal temperatures that will be in place. With highs topping out in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s, that is well below average for the early part of June.

Rainfall amounts look to average two-to-four inches over the next seven days, with isolated higher amounts certainly in play.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Theresa Balboa
Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
A look from Chopper 7 at high water issues in Deep East Texas
Source: KLTRE Staff
East Texas car lot inventory down due to computer chip shortage
Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado in connection with the armed robbery of an area game...
Lufkin police arrest Hudson man accused of robbing Golden Dragon game room

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: A few isolated storms this afternoon
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-3-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips