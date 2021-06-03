Fort Hood resident still dealing with damages after Winter storms

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The winter storm was months ago, yet several families are still dealing with damages in their on-post housing at Fort Hood.

As if dealing with issues of mold and flooding weren’t enough from those storms, getting those damages repaired turned out to be a bigger problem for some families than anticipated.

A flooded basement, the loss of furniture, clothes and everything they own to mold. Laurine Brichaut says it’s all because pipes in her basement burst.

“It’s just annoying to see that we need to get the higher rank involved for them to actually do something,” she said.

“We called 50 times and they never cared.”

Brichaut says she and her family had been displaced for weeks while they fight for repairs from fort hood’s private contractor, Lendlease.

“We waited, and waited and waited, but we waited maybe a month and called every week, asking them when they would come fix it,” she said.

“They said they didn’t know and couldn’t give us a date, while every day, the rain and the flooding got worse.”

Brichaut wasn’t alone either, army wife Kary Mesack had similar issues...

“My laundry room ended up flooding 4 times and the structure of my house was damaged as several parts of my wall was crumbling,” she said.

It wasn’t until recently that both had to get the chain of command involved and use the new Tenant Bill of Rights to withhold bah pay until the issues are resolved. With much work still to be done, Brichaut hopes future families won’t have the same issues they’ve had...

“I hope they take more time to listen to us and take more time in each house to see what the problem is,” she said.

“Don’t just put a Band-Aid on it. Actually fix things, replace things. If it’s not livable, it’s not livable.”

Lendlease provided us a statement in response to the criticism.

“Following this latest storm, the Fort Hood Family Housing team has been working alongside our military partner to ensure that every family impacted, across our 5,600 homes, is taken care of and, where necessary, provided temporary displacement. We remain in constant contact with those families and they have a direct line to their community manager and access to our customer care manager, should they have any concerns. First, and always, our main priority is the safety and wellbeing of all our residents.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.