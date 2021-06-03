Governor Abbott announces new food processing operation opening in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbot announced today that Cacique will open a new food processing operation in Amarillo.

Cacique is a leading privately owned hispanic foods company.

The project will create 187 new jobs and $88 million in capital investment.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held tomorrow for the new facility.

The CEO of Cacique says Amarillo is is a vibrant, thriving, and diverse melting pot of cultures, and they’re thrilled to become a part of the community.

