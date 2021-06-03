Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning.  A few areas of rain in southern counties are coming to an end this morning.  Expect a few more clouds today and a slightly better chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, especially this afternoon.  Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday with highs in the lower 80s.  Chances for rain become more likely for the end of the work week and into the weekend.  Expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day Friday and off and on through the day Saturday and Sunday.  Overnight lows stay in the 60s and afternoon highs only reach near 80 degrees through the weekend.  Chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms stick around into the first half of next week.

