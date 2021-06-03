Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Palestine woman arrested on criminal trespass, drug charges after police say they found her hiding in closet

Crystal Gonzales of Palestine
Crystal Gonzales of Palestine(Palestine Police Dept)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine police say that at around noon on Saturday, May 29, they arrested a woman after they responded to a criminal trespass call.

Several officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of North Link St in reference to the call, and when they arrived, police say they noticed that the front door of the home had been damaged and was open. They went inside, and Officer Grantham found Crystal Gonzales, 36, of Palestine, hiding in a closet inside the house.

Police took Gonzales into custody and they say that she had in her possession scales, baggies, syringes, and about eight grams of suspected methamphetamine. They also say Gonzales was already wanted on multiple warrants out of the Palestine Municipal Court.

Gonzales was placed under arrest and taken to the Anderson County Jail where she was booked in for
six warrants, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG1 4g to 200g, and criminal trespass of a habitation.

“I am proud of the work these officers do in getting drugs and offenders off the streets in our community.” Captain Jamie Lester said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

