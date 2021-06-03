Pineywoods Cattle Congress taking place Friday in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Pineywoods Cattle Congress, presented by Shelby, Angelina, Nacogdoches, Panola, Sabine, and San Augustine Counties happens tomorrow in Shelby County. It’s not too late to plan to attend the field day as you can register at the door.

The topics include no-till drill establishment methods for pastures, valued added options for beef calves, external parasite control, and a pesticide update.

Topics were selected while keeping in mind the unique spring weather East Texas experienced.

Shelby County Agrilife agent Lane Dunn visited with Donna McCollum about what to expect.

Pineywoods Cattle Congress ((Source: Texas A&M Agrilife Extension))

