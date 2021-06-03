State troopers find 70 bundles of cocaine in BMW after two-vehicle crash on Texas highway

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – State troopers discovered $3.3 million worth of cocaine in the rear compartment of a BMW SUV after a two-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. Highway 83 and Suntex Road just west of Rio Grande City.

Three burlap sacks in the rear of the SUV held a total of 70 bundles of cocaine with an estimated weight of just more than 180 pounds.

The driver later surrendered to Starr County sheriff’s deputies and faces drug possession charges.

The driver later turned himself in to Starr County Sheriff’s Deputies and is facing drug possession charges.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.