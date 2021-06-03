Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State troopers find 70 bundles of cocaine in BMW after two-vehicle crash on Texas highway

State troopers discovered 70 bundles of cocaine worth more than $3.3 million in the back of a BMW SUV after a two-vehicle crash.(DPS)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – State troopers discovered $3.3 million worth of cocaine in the rear compartment of a BMW SUV after a two-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. Highway 83 and Suntex Road just west of Rio Grande City.

Three burlap sacks in the rear of the SUV held a total of 70 bundles of cocaine with an estimated weight of just more than 180 pounds.

The driver later surrendered to Starr County sheriff’s deputies and faces drug possession charges.

