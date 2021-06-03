Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco: Future of stack of brightly shipping containers is in limbo

The first business in The Containery opened in October 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic....
The first business in The Containery opened in October 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The stack of brightly colored shipping containers in downtown Waco known as The Containery has been foreclosed on and, for now, plans to fill the eye-catching structure with shops and cafes are in limbo.

The development was announced in March 2017 at the corner of South 4th Street and Jackson Avenue, not far from the Magnolia Market.

In October 2020, the first business opened; Design House, a custom jewelry business also offering a variety of specialty gifts and goods from cactus crystals to gem-shaped cookies, even a photo mural for tourists.

Bethany Swoveland, the studio and marketing manager, says hopes were high for growth and development with such a prime spot.

But news of the foreclosure leaves the operators worried about the future of the business.

“That’s a big, scary word,” Swoveland said.

“We heard about it the same way that other people did, whispers in the wind, and then it showed up.”

But for now, it’s business as usual, she said.

“This block has really become our home and we want to watch and welcome other people come in, neighbors are what we continue to call them, other businesses that are going to join us that we know are still on board and are just waiting for access,” Swoveland said.

The foreclosure, she says, has crated confusion for other businesses that may be considering the development, but she hopes it could also kick-start the process getting people in the door.

“It’s part of watching downtown transform is that unexpected stuff is going to happen,” Swoveland said.

“As business owners, as creatives and as Wacoans, we’ve just got to keep pushing forward and watch it unfold.”

Gregg Glime with Coldwell Banker Commercial said more information should be available in the next couple of weeks regarding the future of The Containery.

