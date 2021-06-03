Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Walmart aims to empower workers with free smartphones, new app

Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for...
Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for free by year-end.(Source: Walmart)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New York (AP) — Walmart is unveiling an app for its store workers’ phones that allows them to do a variety of tasks from digitally clocking into work to helping locate merchandise and answering customers’ questions.

It also has a push-to-talk feature to directly communicate with colleagues.

As part of the launch, the nation’s largest private employer says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for free by year-end.

That’s nearly 50% of its U.S. workforce, according to Drew Holler, senior vice president of people operations.

The moves come as Walmart and others are trying to free up store workers from menial tasks to better serve customers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Balboa
Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
A look from Chopper 7 at high water issues in Deep East Texas
Source: KLTRE Staff
East Texas car lot inventory down due to computer chip shortage
Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado in connection with the armed robbery of an area game...
Lufkin police arrest Hudson man accused of robbing Golden Dragon game room

Latest News

City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon...
City leaders’ questions addressed about the American Rescue Plan
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, left, looks on as O.J....
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey, defended O.J. Simpson, Patty Hearst, dies at 87
WEBXTRA: Cattle Congress
WEBXTRA: Cattle Congress
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces