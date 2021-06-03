Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Rain causes delays at UIL softball tournament

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Rains have caused issues all day in Austin at the UIL state softball tournament.

The 3A championship between Diboll and Rains has been pushed to 7 pm. The games was set to start at 1 but shortly after teams took the field to warm up heavy rains moved in.

The 4A semifinals are being moved to Georgetown and Eastview High School will host Bullard and Liberty at 7 pm.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Balboa
Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room
If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing...
Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old
WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
A look from Chopper 7 at high water issues in Deep East Texas
Source: KLTRE Staff
East Texas car lot inventory down due to computer chip shortage
Lufkin police arrested Ernesto Maldonado in connection with the armed robbery of an area game...
Lufkin police arrest Hudson man accused of robbing Golden Dragon game room

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Rain delays
WEBXTRA: Rain delays
Caleb Beames has more on the weather delay for the 3A state softball title game.
WebXtra: State title match between Rains, Diboll softball teams delayed due to weather
Rusk Eagles defeat Bellville 2-1 and are headed to the UIL state tournament.
Rusk baseball beats Bellville 2-1 to claim 4A reg 3 championship
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years