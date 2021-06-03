Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman resolves $125 million lawsuit against Weather Channel for storm chaser crash

(Source: Law offices of Robert A. Ball)
By Brad Burt
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The mother of a 25-year-old storm chaser killed with two others in a 2017 crash while chasing a tornado has filed to dismiss her lawsuit against the Weather Channel.

On March 28, 2017, Corbin Lee Jaeger, 25, of Peoria, Arizona; Kelley Gene Williamson, 57, of Cassville, Missouri; and Randall Delane Yarnall, 55, also of Cassville, were killed in a crash between a Suburban and a Jeep on FM 2794 at FM 1081, just west of Spur.

While the Department of Public Safety stated the crash was not weather related, DPS did report that all three victims were storm chasers responding to tornadic activity.

According to DPS, a black suburban driven by Williamson, with Yarnall as a passenger; was traveling northbound on FM 1081, when they disregarded a stop sign and collided with a black Jeep driven by Jaeger, traveling westbound on FM 2794.

Two years later, Jaeger’s mother filed a lawsuit against The Weather Channel in Federal District Court, seeking $125 million in damages, claiming Williamson and Yarnall habitually ran stop signs, traffic lights and violated other basic traffic safety laws, in attempts to obtain video footage for their show, TWC’s “Storm Wranglers,” and for TWC’s weather programming.

MORE DETAILS: Mother sues Weather Channel for $125 Million after deadly 2017 crash

On Wednesday, June 2, a motion to dismiss was filed by the mother, saying she had resolved all claims against The Weather Channel.

The motion to dismiss was filed “with prejudice,” meaning another lawsuit cannot be filed by this plaintiff on the same grounds.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

