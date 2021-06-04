Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

COVID-19 spurs shutdown of ‘Mission Impossible’ set

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The company provided no further details.

In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the “Mission: Impossible” set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
A look from Chopper 7 at high water issues in Deep East Texas
Theresa Balboa
Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room
Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of...
Athens mayor arrested Thursday for online solicitation of minor
The City of Nacogdoches will hold a special public forum for input on their developing...
Nacogdoches begins comprehensive plan with public input
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

Russian Yana Sizikova poses for a photo during the Winter Moscow Open 2021 tennis tournament in...
Russian player arrested for match-fixing at 2020 French Open
Diboll Coach Hayland Hardy talks about being state runner up
Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US adds 559,000 jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
Horrific details into death of child in Texas
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
House Democrats unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks