Free Fishing Days available this weekend in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Free Fishing Days are available on June 5 in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and are special days when normal fishing license requirements are waived to encourage newcomers to try the activity.

Participation of fishing has been on the rise for the past several years, especially among female anglers.

Female fishing participation was the highest on record in 2020 and 76 percent of female participants saw themselves represented in the sport according to a recent study by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF).

To learn more about the Free Fishing Days, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.