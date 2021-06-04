Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We’re off to a cloudy start to end this work week and scattered showers and storms are already popping up across the area. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible throughout much of the afternoon and early evening hours before the rain becomes much more scattered late in the evening and overnight. If you have any evening plans for today, keep the umbrella handy just in case. The tap unfortunately stays turns on over the weekend, and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be likely on and off throughout both Saturday and Sunday, so if you have any weekend plans be sure to include an indoor “plan b” to be safe. We will hold onto the scattered rain chances for Monday and Tuesday of next week before some higher pressure begins to build in from the southwest. Our rain chances finally look to drop down some by the midpoint of next week, and next Thursday and Friday are even looking partly to mostly sunny! We’ll hold onto that hope for now, but in the meantime, still do your best to enjoy the weekend for what it is. Don’t cancel your weekend plans, but instead remain weather alert and head indoors should you be close enough to a storm to hear thunder or see lightning. We’ll be watching the skies closely for you!

