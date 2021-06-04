Rains wins state 3A softball title, while Diboll’s Fuentes sets state record

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - After a six-hour rain delay Thursday, the 3A state title softball game finally got underway with Rains High School beating Diboll with a score of 11-5.

Diboll battled back all night, but errors on defense cost the team key outs.

This is Rains’ second straight state title.

For Diboll it was the first ever state championship game. Diboll’s Hailey Fuentes set a state record with eight hits in her two state tournament games. That is the most ever in a 3A state UIL softball state tournament

