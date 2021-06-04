TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’d like a new way to enjoy bacon, cheese or, my favorite, grits, here’s a dip for you to try!

Southern-style smoked Gouda grits and bacon dip by Mama Steph

Ingredients:

1 cup quick grits (not instant!)

2 cups milk

1 cup water or broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 pound of bacon, chopped, fried and drained

1 1/2 cups shredded smoked Gouda cheese (or use your favorite melting cheese)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

2 large jalapenos, chopped

one bunch green onions, chopped

