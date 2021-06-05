Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times...
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Saturday that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters’ records during leak investigations, a policy shift that abandons a practice decried by media freedom groups.

The reversal follows a pledge last month by President Joe Biden, who had said it was “simply, simply wrong” to seize journalists’ records and that his Justice Department would halt the practice.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say
Athens Mayor James Monte Montgomery was arrested Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of...
Athens mayor arrested Thursday for online solicitation of minor
WEBXTRA: Sam Rayburn flooding
A look from Chopper 7 at high water issues in Deep East Texas
Allen West
Allen West resigns as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2010 file photo, a subject's waist is measured during an obesity...
FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies
Negotiations continue on President Biden's $1 trillion dollar infrastructure deal. (Source: CNN...
Infrastructure bill faces make-or-break moment
From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms
Tyler Police investigating a string of Saturday morning robberies. Location University Blvd at...
Tyler Police investigating string of Saturday morning robberies