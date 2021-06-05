Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Police investigating string of Saturday morning robberies

By Erin Wides, Libby Shaw and Jason Goodwin
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody following a string of morning robberies in East Texas.

The robbery calls started at 6:28 Saturday morning. First, the Exxon gas station at Loop 323 and Kinsey was robbed. Two additional Exxon stations, at the 5000 block of South Broadway and near Troup Highway at Loop 323,  were robbed after that Saturday morning. Fifteen minutes after those robberies, the Shipley’s Donuts on 5th Street was robbed.

According to Tyler Police Sgt. Adam Colby, police were able to surround a male suspect at a Phillips 66 station parking lot, after a UT Tyler office first spotted him. The man and his vehicle matched the description from the robberies.

The officer held the suspect at gunpoint until Tyler Police arrived.

At this point, the suspect’s identity and charges have not been released. It has also not yet been stated if he acted alone, or if there were any injuries during the robberies.

KLTV-KTRE will continue to follow this developing situation and report additional details as they are available.

