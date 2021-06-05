Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons

In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.
In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By DON THOMPSON
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled Friday that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states.

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, with multiple updates to the law since then.

California’s attorney general argued that assault weapons as defined by the law are more dangerous than other firearms and are disproportionately used in crimes and mass shootings. But Benitez said the guns are overwhelmingly owned for legal purposes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

