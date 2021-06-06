At least 10 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -At least 10 people were shot Sunday morning including eight people in one incident in New Orleans East.

That shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 10100 block of the South I-10 Service Road.

The New Orleans Police Dept. says of those eight injured, one woman is listed in critical condition after being shot in the face. The other seven are reported to have graze wounds.

The remaining victims arrived via private conveyance to local hospitals and are listed either in stable condition or as having received graze wounds.

Investigation is ongoing. No additional details are currently available. (2/2) — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 6, 2021

New Orleans EMS transported two victims to the hospital. The others were taken by private vehicles.

LSU criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf says New Orleans is seeing a wave of violent crimes nearly double what they were just two years ago in 2019, with an average of 18 people murdered per month.

But he says it’s the wave of mass shootings nationwide that are the real concern.

“A mass shooting is defined by four or more victims in a particular location. This qualifies,” said Scharf.

“We’ve had 225 mass shootings in 2021 so far. Are mass shootings the new normal?”

“We simply don’t care. You may be mad at one person but you shoot through the crowd to get to them.,” said Scharf.

Just moments before the New Orleans East shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 800 block of Poydras Street.

Amy Larriviere lives just above where the shooting happened in the CBD.

“All I heard was about ten gunshots. We weren’t sure if it was fireworks or gunshots,” said Larriviere.

Others visitors say they heard several shots fired from their hotel room.

“It’s horrible, it’s sad, I mean we love living in this city,” said Larriviere.

“Like the last couple weekends there’s more people in the city which is wonderful, but their going to stop coming if we keep having shootings.”

“They don’t come, the tax base gets reduced. We have less money for EMTs, trauma surgeons, and police officers,” said Scharf.

“The commercial impact...we don’t know what it is but it’s definitely not good.”

Then just before 2 a.m. a male was shot in the leg in the 1500 block of Canal Street.

He was taken to the hospital.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into shooting in 1500 block of Canal Street. Initial reports show male victim w/gunshot wound to leg arriving at a local hospital via private conveyance. pic.twitter.com/shCVlmKtO9 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 6, 2021

No arrests have been reported in any of these shootings.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

