Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a beautiful day with some underperforming afternoon rain which allowed temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 80s. A few spots even hit 90 degrees today! Our next round of showers and storms will arrive from the northwest after midnight tonight, and some of these storms will be capable of some low-level severe wind threats, as well as some very heavy rainfall at times. These storms could last into the late morning hours of tomorrow before we briefly quiet down by lunchtime. More scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours as highs range in the lower to middle 80s. Mostly cloudy and fairly dry overnight into Tuesday morning, before more scattered showers and storms pop up throughout the afternoon and evening, although likely with not as much coverage as what we’ll see tomorrow. Looks like only a few spotty showers possible on Wednesday, then higher pressure finally begins to build in from the southwest. This higher pressure will keep our skies pretty much totally dry and mostly sunny throughout the remainder of the upcoming week. As rain chances disappear, temperatures rocket back to seasonal norms in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Enjoy the warmth and dry streak when it gets here!

