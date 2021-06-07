Authorities respond to bomb threat at Central Texas food processing plant
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Waco Police on Monday responded to a bomb threat call at Cargill Foods, a food processing plant located at 2510 Lake Shore Drive near Gholson Road.
Dozens of employees were seen outside the plant after authorities evacuated the building.
A Waco Police spokesman said his department received a call from management at about regarding a “credible threat.”
Police arrived at the plant and requested a specialized unit with the sheriff’s office.
Police said the facility was thoroughly searched and cleared at about 6 p.m.
The plant will resume operations Tuesday morning.
