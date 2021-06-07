Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Chairman, Vice Chairman for Texas A&M University System Board of Regents elected

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents elected a new chairman and vice chairman Monday. Tim Leach of Midland was elected chairman and William “Bill” Mahomes Jr. of Dallas was elected vice chairman.

Leach, class of ‘82, was appointed to the Board of Regents in 2017 by Gov. Abbott and has served as vice chairman the last two years. He’s the Executive Vice President of ConocoPhillips and serves on the company’s board of directors.

Abbott first appointed Mahomes, class of ‘72, to the Board of Regents in 2015. He is a partner at Bracewell LLP.

Student regent Mati Rigby ‘23, an epidemiology major, also attended their first meeting Monday.

The following Board committee members were also named:

COMMITTEE ON AUDIT

  • Mike Hernandez, Chair
  • Randy Brooks
  • Bill Mahomes
  • Cliff Thomas

COMMITTEE ON ACADEMIC AND STUDENT AFFAIRS

  • Jay Graham, Chair
  • Randy Brooks
  • Mike Hernandez
  • Elaine Mendoza

COMMITTEE ON FINANCE

  • Bob Albritton, Chair
  • Jay Graham
  • Mike Plank
  • Elaine Mendoza

COMMITTEE ON BUILDINGS AND PHYSICAL PLANT

  • Mike Plank, Chair
  • Bob Albritton
  • Bill Mahomes
  • Cliff Thomas

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness...
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Source: KTRE Staff
Civil Air Patrol teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall

Latest News

Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Source: KTRE Staff
Civil Air Patrol teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Nac Treatment Plant
Nacogdoches Treatment Plant
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees
Jacksonville tomatoes
Jacksonville proclaimed Tomatoville in celebration of annual Tomato Fest