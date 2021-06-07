East Texas college offers incentive for people who enroll early

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex college is encouraging its people to enroll by June 28 for the fall semester. Those who do will receive a $750 credit to their student account.

Wiley College leaders believe this would help make the college one of the most affordable Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

“It helps with affordability to the extent that students have financial aid and issued refunds,” said George Stiell, the college’s chief financial officer. “It can then be refunded back to the students in the form of a refund that they can then go and spend in the community while they’re here.”

Therefore, this credit would not only help the college increase enrollment, but it would also help students financially and the surrounding community’s pandemic-stricken economy.

“The more students we have, the more people we have paying food and service and taxes that can help the economy thrive in our area,” Stiell said. “More renters, more workers, just more people; but more resources will definitely help both sides of the coin.”

In order to be eligible for the credit, people need to be completely enrolled as students by the set date.

“By ‘enrolled,’ I mean completing the process so that when August starts and school comes, they’ll be able to get a green card just as they go straight to their dorm,” Stiell explained.

