Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

ETN: Real-life ‘Gone Girl’ couple talks about their ordeal, upcoming book

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, the subjects of “Victim F: From Crime Victims to Suspects to Survivors” spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler on Friday.

The couple’s ordeal was featured on a recent episode of ABC’s “20/20” news program.

According to a press release, Huskins and Quinn were awakened from a sound sleep in March of 2015 by armed men who tied them up and drugged them.

“Warned not to call the police or Denise would be killed. Aaron agonized about what to do,” the press release stated. “Finally, he put his trust in law enforcement and dialed 911. But instead of searching for Denise, the police accused Aaron of her murder. His story, they told him, was just unbelievable.”

Then when Huskins was released alive, police turned their focus to her and dubbed her the “real-life ‘Gone Girl.’” They accused her of faking he own kidnapping.

“In ‘Victim F,’ Aaron and Denise recount the horrific ordeal that almost cost them everything,” the press release stated. “Like too many victims of sexual violence, they were dismissed, disbelieved, and dragged through the mud. With no one to rely on except each other, they took on the victim-blaming, harassment, misogyny, and abuse of power running rife in the criminal justice system.”

The book, which was written by Nicole Weisensee Egan, is set to be released Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness...
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Source: KTRE Staff
Civil Air Patrol teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall

Latest News

Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Texas A&M researches hold workshops to address learning loss caused by the pandemic
Texas A&M researches hold workshops to address learning loss caused by the pandemic
Source: KTRE Staff
Civil Air Patrol teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Nac Treatment Plant
Nacogdoches Treatment Plant
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees