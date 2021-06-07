Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Flooding for farmers brings a multitude of problems in Central Texas

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The continued rain across Central Texas is more than a nuisance for area farmers as it creates problems now that will have an impact for some time.

Rodney Schronk says his family farm is facing a wide range of issues for their cotton, corn, sunflowers, and wheat.

“We are way behind in work, the crops are all way behind in maturity, we are watching a wonderful wheat crop slowly deteriorate,” Schronk said.

Schronk says his cotton seed was planted late then rotted and needs to be replanted.

The corn is facing “denitrification” as the nitrogen needed to grow turns to gas.

“The corn starts to turn yellow at the bottom and basically cannibalize itself, eating itself from the bottom up,” Schronk said.

Perhaps one of the most heartbreaking impacts of the excess rain is that on wheat, a crop that has had a good year but they can’t get it out of the ground as the fields go to mush.

“The quality goes down, the protein goes down, and they to begin to spend more money to mix that together,” Schronk said.

And if they try to get out and harvest what they can, the field ends up damaged which creates long-term headaches for the farmer.

What this all means is farmers are spending more money to grow and harvest.

“That’s money we lose out of our family that we have to replenish in the years to come,” Shrink said.

Also, manufacturers are having to spend more ensure quality and ship additional resources from other places.

“If you and I were dependent upon what we were growing here locally for our food supply this year, we would be in a real tough mess,” Schronk said.

So the consumer will have to offset the costs by paying more.

Schronk says we need some dryer weather to help them get back to work, but he hopes to avoid a sudden drought as this could cause serious damage to crops too.

He says the plants haven’t been able to properly develop during the flooding to have a root system to reach deeper soil levels for moisture. Farmers are in need conditions somewhere in between dought and storms.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness...
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Source: KTRE Staff
Civil Air Patrol teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall

Latest News

Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Texas A&M researches hold workshops to address learning loss caused by the pandemic
Texas A&M researches hold workshops to address learning loss caused by the pandemic
Source: KTRE Staff
Civil Air Patrol teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Nac Treatment Plant
Nacogdoches Treatment Plant
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees