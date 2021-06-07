Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fort Worth elects 37-year-old Republican woman as mayor

The Ft. Worth skyline at night
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Republican Mattie Parker declared victory as the next mayor of Fort Worth, keeping it one of America’s few big cities with a GOP mayor. Parker was in a runoff Saturday with Democrat Deborah Peoples, who conceded the race. Parker becomes the booming Texas city’s first new mayor in a decade. The 37-year-old Parker will succeed her former boss, outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, who is retiring after 10 years as the only big-city GOP mayor in America’s biggest red state. Fort Worth is on the verge of surpassing 1 million residents.

