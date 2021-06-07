Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Governor Greg Abbott signs laws including ‘promoting patriotic education’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott signed various laws establishing patriotic education, prohibiting Texas vaccine passports, and protecting critical infrastructure.

In three Twitter posts today, Abbott signed three laws, including establishing the 1836 project. This law comes after concerns that civics education in this state does not sufficiently address the stories and unique history of Texas. The Committee Substitute House Bill 2497 required the project to do the following:

  • Promote awareness among Texas residents of the following as they relate to the history of prosperity and democratic freedom in Texas:
  • Texas history, including the indigenous peoples of Texas, the Spanish and Mexican heritage of Texas, Tejanos, the Texas War for Independence, annexation of Texas by the United States, and Juneteenth;
  • The founding documents of Texas:
  • The founders of Texas; and
  • State civics;

The CSHB 2497 will also implement the Gubernatorial 1836 Award to recognize student knowledge of Texas Independence and provide newcomers to Texas who get a driver’s license a pamphlet outlining the rich history of Texas.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Source: KTRE Staff
