Governor signs Rep. Bell bill purging dead from voter rolls

TX Rep. Keith Bell spoke to ETN about some of his priorities for the filing session in the Texas House of Representatives.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas state representative’s legislation to expedite the process by which dead Texans are purged from voter registration rolls has been signed into law.

HB 1264, authored by Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney) was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday.

Under current law, there is no specified amount of time between a person’s death and when a registrar is required to remove their name from voter rolls.

Previous story: Senate passes Rep. Bell bill purging dead from voter rolls

