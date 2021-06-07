Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Governor signs Rep. White bill requiring transparency on voting devices gets Senate passage

Rep. James White
Rep. James White(public use)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A bill authored by an East Texas legislator which would require the disclosure of the ownership interest of voting devices has been signed into law.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 1397, authored by Rep. James White (R-Hillister) on Friday. The law goes into effect on Sept. 1.

In a previous interview, White compared the situation to military equipment and that it is important to know who the owners and manufacturers are.

Previous story: Rep. White bill requiring transparency on voting devices gets Senate passage

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road...
Troopers: Man drags pedestrian with car, then hides body

Latest News

Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of picking on employees
Abbott signs 1836 project promoting Texas History education
Governor Greg Abbott signs laws including ‘promoting patriotic education’
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
The Ft. Worth skyline at night
Fort Worth elects 37-year-old Republican woman as mayor