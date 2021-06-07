Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday due to the possibility for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding. The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Watches for northern areas of East Texas, some of the watches lasting into tomorrow morning. As much as 2″ to 3″ of rain could fall through this afternoon and overnight adding to continued flooding concerns. Additionally, there is a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms across East Texas today. Any severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and there is a low tornado threat. Timing of these of storms will be tricky as forecasting models are in disagreement, we ask you to continue to be weather alert today. Make sure you have downloaded the free KLTV and/or KTRE mobile weather apps, enable notifications, and set your location settings up. This will allow us to notify you in the event of a weather warning.

Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning clouds and sprinkles will give way to afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs today in the mid 80s, feeling warmer though. A line of storms moving through North Texas and SW Okla. this morning is making it’s way through/into East Texas this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of East Texas under a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather today. The primary concern with any storms that become severe will be damaging wind and hail. There is also a concern for flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the northern counties of East Texas until at least this evening, some areas until tomorrow morning. Please remain weather alert today. Overnight, rain chances go down and while we hold onto some storm chances for tomorrow, by Wednesday we look dry. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday through Saturday with highs in the upper 80s, low 90s. Rain returns to East Texas by next Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.