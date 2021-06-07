Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA’s Mark Kellogg named Coach of the year by TABC

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches have named SFA head women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg as the Division I women’s coach of the year.

Kellogg coached the Ladyjacks to a overall record of 24-3 and14-0 in conference play. The team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006. Kellogg was also awarded the Southland Conference Coach of the Year honors earlier this year, as well as Dave Campbell Texas College Coach of the Year accolades.

This is the second honor from the TABC for Kellogg but the first at the Division I level.

