Texas decides to end $300 unemployment benefits this summer

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The state of Texas and dozens of other states have elected to end their weekly COVID unemployment benefits on June 26.

From people choosing to collect extra benefits, fear of the pandemic and lack of childcare, Texas A&M Central Texas Economist Rob Tennant says the current hiring shortage has resulted in a continuing financial struggle for thousands of local businesses.

“People enjoy having more freedom,” he said.

“If they’re receiving extra benefits that equal out what they’ve normally made when they went to work, they’re motivated not to look for work or at least not look for work until the money runs out. There is a restaurant I like to go to, and they’re now closed on Mondays and Tuesdays because they can’t find enough workers to cover those shifts.”

Cisco Gamez with the Texas Workforce Commission says there are even more resources for job seekers.

“Workintexas.com is a comprehensive job search and resource matching system, developed and maintained by the Texas workforce commission,” he said.

“Texas workforce solution partners have thousands of resources including free services and help with exploring career options.”

As for the federal benefit… President Biden says moving forward, unemployment insurance laws will be enforced so that no one can take advantage of the benefits instead of working, something that Tennant believes is a real possibility.

“In many states historically, whenever you applied for unemployment benefits, they would require you to provide the resume’s you sent out and the interviews you’ve been on,” he said.

“So, it’s something that could actually happen.”

