Thomas Walkup leads Zalgiris to 11th consecutive LKL Championship

Thomas Walkup named the 2021 LKL Finals MVP (BC Zalgiris)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former SFA Lumberjack Thomas Walkup was instrumental in BC Zalgiris’s LKL Championship with a 84-73 win over Rytas Vilnius, Monday night in Lithuania.

Walkup finished the series-clinching win with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. He would go on to be named the Finals MVP.

Last week, Walkup picked up his second Defensive Player of the year honor for the LKL.

