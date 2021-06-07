Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Troopers: Man drags pedestrian with car, then hides body

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road...
The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road early Sunday when Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his car.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say a 28-year-old Florida man is accused of dragging the body of a pedestrian he struck with his car and then leaving it behind a bait shop.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road early Sunday when Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his car.

He told his roommates he’d hit a deer. They pushed the car home.

The next morning a roommate called deputies.

Meanwhile, a human leg was spotted on a roadside.

Investigators used a cadaver dog to find the rest of the body and arrested Strickland on multiple charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
Teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say
Jessica Marzett was parking her car when three suspects opened fire on her. Police say within...
Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2010 file photo, a subject's waist is measured during an obesity...
FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%
CIVIL WAR REENACTMENT
Civil War re-enactment to take place in Jefferson this weekend

Latest News

An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger...
T-shirt display highlights child homicides
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2009, file photo, Cobby, a male chimpanzee, plays with pumpkins during...
Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo
Former President Donald Trump speaks at North Carolina GOP convention dinner Saturday night.
Snopes debunks questions surrounding #TrumpPants
FILE - In this file photo, donkeys are pictured in a field in Louisiana. A town in Rhode Island...
Donkey on the run in same town that dealt with runaway steer