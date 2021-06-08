Bryan wife vowed ‘in sickness and in health’, donates kidney to husband

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 3,000 people get added to the kidney transplant waitlist every month.

This month, Jesse Contreras will no longer be on that list after being diagnosed with kidney failure back in 2018.

“It’s just rough. It’s hard on your body. You don’t want to have to go through this,” said Contreras.

Jesse has known since December of 2019 that someone near and dear to his heart was going to step up and help save his life.

“I did it without the family knowing,” said Victoria Contreras, Jesse’s wife. “I didn’t know if I was a match and if I wasn’t a match I wasn’t going to tell him because I didn’t want to get his hopes up.”

Luckily, Victoria says the results were what she hoped.

“They contacted me and said I was a perfect cross match. I told the family then we started the whole preparation for the transplant. COVID hit so that kind of threw everything and here we are now and it’s finally going to happen,” said Victoria.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, Jesse is just one of more than 100,000 people in the U.S. waiting for a kidney transplant. Wednesday, his wife will join the 700 or so spouses that donate kidneys.

“I’ve been with him for 35 years. I told him, I’d do anything in the world for him, so this is another part that I’m going to do for him,” said Victoria.

Before and after the surgery the family will stay at Amy’s house in Temple. It’s a place created for transplant patients and their families. If you would like to donate to their stay, you can do so by clicking here and directing the donation to the Contreras Family.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.