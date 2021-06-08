College Station resident to appear on ‘American Pickers’ TV series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back in December the crew of ‘American Pickers’ stopped by College Station resident and landlord of Hallabloo Diner, Eric Schulte’s house.

The show is based around pickers who travel the country looking for unique and antique items to buy.

Schulte says he’s been collecting items his whole life.

“I’ve been collecting all my life, I’m 63 years old. I’m mainly into coin-operated machines and signage, I decorate the diner with a lot of that kind of stuff from the 1940′s,” said Schulte. “I also collect movie props and wardrobes because my parents were both in the industry. I come from Culver City California, growing up playing on the back lots of MGM studios.”

Schulte says his collection of more than 500 Hollywood movie props and wardrobes caught their eye.

“They kind of scoped out my game room and my warehouse and we bantered back and further the whole time. They ended up walking away with three items,” said Schulte.

Schulte says his episode will air Monday at 8:00 p.m. on the History Channel.

