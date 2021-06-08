Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency crews in east Texas responded to a multi-vehicle deadly wreck Tuesday (June 8) morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened on I-30 just west of Spur 74 near Hooks around 2:30 a.m. Backups from the wreck were reported on I-30 from Leary Road to Main Street. The crash happened not far from the Red River Army Depot exit.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says preliminary info indicates a 2011 Freightliner towing a trailer was headed west on I-30 when it hit a cow and headed into the eastbound lane, where it was hit by a 2021 Chevy Malibu. The trailer rolled over the eastbound lane when a 2005 Freightliner, also towing a trailer, drove through the rolled over trailer and caught fire.

Then, a 2020 Volvo towing a trailer, also headed eastbound, swerved to the left to avoid the wreck, but hit the detached rear axle of the rolled over trailer.

The driver of the 2005 Freightliner was killed. Three others sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the 2011 Freightliner was not hurt, officials say.

The identity of the driver killed has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

