Few gun safety measures pass in 1st legislative session since El Paso Walmart massacre

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - “When the doors were closed, I heard lots of promises,” state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, said on the Texas House floor in late May, referring to the series of roundtables state leaders held with family members and public safety experts in the weeks after the massacre at an El Paso Walmart.

“I haven’t heard them since,” he said.

State leaders — and Gov. Greg Abbott, in particular — had outlined a number of gun safety measures in the weeks after the shootings in El Paso and Midland and Odessa.

In a September 2019 report, Abbott suggested that lawmakers “crack down on criminals who try to illegally buy or possess guns,” devise stiffer penalties for those convicted of violent offenses and even consider a voluntary background check system for selling guns to strangers.

“There are a number of smart policies that the governor himself recommended,” Gyl Switzer, the executive director of Texas Gun Sense told KWTX.

“Those were largely not enacted,” she said.

Lawmakers pushed through only one suggestion from Abbott’s report: the so-called “lie and try” bill, which will make it a state jail felony to lie on a background check form to try to purchase a gun illegally.

It is already illegal at the federal level.

“I think it’s a great bill,” Damon Kesee Cross, the owner of Average Joe Guns in Killeen, told KWTX.

“The ATF has millions per year of forms, and I think Texas is going to take up that slack in some places where the ATF may drop the ball,” he said.

Separately, lawmakers also pushed through a bill in response to the mass shootings that will create a statewide active shooter alert system.

However, Switzer said that lawmakers suffered from “general amnesia.”

“Gun violence didn’t go away after Midland and Odessa,” Switzer said.

“The elected leadership did not show leadership when it comes to public safety,” she added.

Emily Taylor, an independent program attorney at Texas LawShield, said that she was generally pleased with the gun legislation advanced by lawmakers and that lawmakers were listening to the people they represent.

“The majority of our lawmakers on both the House side and the Senate side did not have constituency who wanted to see tighter gun laws,” Taylor told KWTX.

She applauded a few other bills that lawmakers pushed through that will loosen gun restrictions, such as one recently signed by the governor that will allow foster families to store guns and ammunition together locked up but without a trigger lock.

Previously, in foster homes, guns stored with ammunition had to be locked up and have a trigger lock.

She also applauded two other bills that, if signed, will allow certain school marshals to carry guns with them instead of locking them up and another that will specify that hotels cannot stop guests from storing guns in their hotel rooms or cars on hotel properties.

