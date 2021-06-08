First Alert: Rain chances going down means temperatures are going up

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today is the last day where we have high-end rain chances in the forecast. We will finally see a notable shift in our weather pattern, one that will lead to diminishing rain chances and our first sign of June heat and humidity making a grand entrance for the rest of the week and continuing into the weekend.

As this low pressure system pulls away, a ridge of high pressure, often called the heat dome this time of year, will build northward out of Mexico and shut off our rain chances, sans a 20% chance of isolated showers for Wednesday afternoon. This ridge of high pressure will put a cap on the atmosphere and lead to partly cloudy skies to go along with warm and muggy conditions.

This will allow for temperatures to get back to normal levels for this time of year. Namely, wake-up temperatures in the lower 70′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 90′s. Since there is lots of moisture in the ground evaporating back into the atmosphere, it will be very muggy. This will lead to the heat index or feels like temperatures to reach the upper 90′s.

By this Sunday, that ridge of high pressure will shift westward toward the Rockies, opening up the door for a trough of low pressure and weak frontal boundary to push south into Texas. This pattern can often times bring in a few storm complexes. Right now, we have the rain chance at 30% on Sunday before going up to 40% for Monday and early next week to account for this pattern shift.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.