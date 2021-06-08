Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel dies at 71

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, then Las Vegas head coach Jim Fassel, center, looks...
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, then Las Vegas head coach Jim Fassel, center, looks on from the sideline during their United Football League title game against Florida in Omaha, Neb. Former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel has died. He was 71. Fassel was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl. Fassel’s son confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.(Dave Weaver | AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl, has died. He was 71.

Fassel’s son, John, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003, leading the team to the Super Bowl after the 2000 season. The Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-7.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fassel was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas with chest pains and died of a heart attack.

Fassel played college football before a brief career in the NFL and Canadian football. He was also part of the coaching staffs at Denver, Oakland, Arizona and Baltimore, as well as head coach at the University of Utah.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness...
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Source: KTRE Staff
Civil Air Patrol teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Joseph Charles Strickland, 28, faces several charges after police say he fatally struck a...
Troopers: Man drags pedestrian with car, then hides body
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say

Latest News

"We believe that this was an intentional act, and that the victims of this horrific incident...
'Intentional act': 4 Muslim family members killed
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Few scattered showers and thundershowers possible this morning then partly cloudy this afternoon
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Swaths of internet down, outage at cloud company Fastly
In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier at the...
Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack
Daryl Doles, 50, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, hate crime and assault for...
GRAPHIC: Man charged with hate crime in cinder block attack on Asian American sisters