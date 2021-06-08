Jacksonville proclaimed Tomatoville in celebration of annual Tomato Fest

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - In celebration of the 37th annual Tomato Fest, the City of Jacksonville has proclaimed itself Tomatoville for the week of the festival.

The proclamation was read by Mayor Randy Gorham. The Tomato Fest is scheduled to begin officially this weekend. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Famous Jacksonville tomatoes will be on sale along with vendors at the festival.

“Last year was pretty mundane. We didn’t have a Tomato Fest. So they put all of their energy and effort into making this one of the best. It will probably be one of the most well attended Tomato Fests that we have had in quite some time.” said Mayor Gorham.

In years past, numbers at the festival have been estimated at between 7000-10,000 people. The Tomato Fest officially starts Saturday and will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It takes place in downtown Jacksonville by the Tomato Bowl.

