Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Jacksonville proclaimed Tomatoville in celebration of annual Tomato Fest

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - In celebration of the 37th annual Tomato Fest, the City of Jacksonville has proclaimed itself Tomatoville for the week of the festival.

The proclamation was read by Mayor Randy Gorham. The Tomato Fest is scheduled to begin officially this weekend. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Famous Jacksonville tomatoes will be on sale along with vendors at the festival.

“Last year was pretty mundane. We didn’t have a Tomato Fest. So they put all of their energy and effort into making this one of the best. It will probably be one of the most well attended Tomato Fests that we have had in quite some time.” said Mayor Gorham.

In years past, numbers at the festival have been estimated at between 7000-10,000 people. The Tomato Fest officially starts Saturday and will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It takes place in downtown Jacksonville by the Tomato Bowl.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness...
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday and Monday night. (Source: KLTV Staff)
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday/Monday night
Source: KTRE Staff
Civil Air Patrol teens soar, earn aviation wings in Nacogdoches
Denise Hernandez, 54
Former Smith County elections official faces previous allegations of bullying employees
Joseph Charles Strickland, 28, faces several charges after police say he fatally struck a...
Troopers: Man drags pedestrian with car, then hides body

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
Take a Kid Fishing event held in Panola County
The namesake of Pike's Peak once traveled through East Texas.
Mark In Texas History: Zebulon Pike once trekked through East Texas
CIVIL WAR REENACTMENT
Civil War re-enactment to take place in Jefferson this weekend
Free Fishing Days are available on June 5, and are special days when normal fishing license...
Free Fishing Days available this weekend in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma