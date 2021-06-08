Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man charged in crash that killed 2 Texas boys won’t face death penalty

Zachary Blaise Salazar is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling more than $5 million, according to...
Zachary Blaise Salazar is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling more than $5 million, according to online records.(Jail photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas - Prosecutors say they won’t seek the death penalty for a man accused of intentionally crashing his truck into a van in northeast Texas, killing two young boys.

Twenty-one-year-old Zachary Blaise Salazar is charged with two counts of capital murder for the Jan. 13 crash that killed 3-year-old James Crowley and 7-year-old Riley Burgess.

A probable cause affidavit alleges that Salazar intentionally crashed his truck into a van because he was angry with his girlfriend.

Salazar remains jailed on $5 million bond in Texarkana.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

