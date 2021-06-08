Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

NCAA announces times for Stanford vs. Texas Tech Super Regional

The NCAA has announced times for the Lubbock Super Regional, which takes place June 11-13.
The NCAA has announced times for the Lubbock Super Regional, which takes place June 11-13.(NCAA Baseball, Twitter)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The schedule for this weekend’s Super Regional games between Stanford and Texas Tech has been released by the NCAA.

The schedule:

  • 2 p.m. Friday on ESPNU
  • 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU
  • 2 p.m. Sunday, ESPN 2 or ESPNU, if necessary

Those times were posted on NCAA baseball’s Twitter Tuesday morning. All games will take place at Dan Law Field in Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock.

Stanford eliminated U.C. Irvine Monday night, 11-8, to advance to the super regional. This is the fifth time the Cardinal will make an appearance.

Tech eliminated the three teams it went up against this weekend in Lubbock to advance. That was the fifth consecutive time Tech hosted the regionals.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
Autopsy reveals boy found dead in Jasper hotel room died of ‘homicidal violence’
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest